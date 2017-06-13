LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Indian men and women’s hockey team set to compete in World Hockey League

Indian men and women’s hockey team set to compete in World Hockey League

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 June 2017 12:15 PM

The Indian men and women’s hockey teams have been shortlisted for a new global league, the World Hockey League, to be played on home and away basis from January 2019.

This unique league will feature nine of the best men’s and women’s hockey teams from across the world. Teams will play each other both at home and away every year.

It is planned that a total of 144 matches will be played and the fixtures will take place in national stadiums, week in and week out, from January to June 2019.

The men’s teams that have been confirmed so far are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, India, Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The Pakistani team had requested that a ‘neutral’ venue be decided in view of the ongoing security concerns. Keeping this request in mind, Scotland was selected as the home ground for the matches that the Pakistani team will
play.

First Published | 13 June 2017 12:15 PM
Read News On:

144 matches

global league

hockey teams

World Hockey League

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Indian men and women’s hockey team set to compete in World Hockey League

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian economy shows growth, inflation hits record low of 2.18%

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle’s wax statue to be unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

National

Darjeeling protests: Morcha supporters hurl stones at security forces; GJM calls for all-party meet

Sports

Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman to arrive in Pyongyang

More Videos

Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

Socially Online: WeChat China launches ‘mini programmes’; new section in Flickr; & more

Bollywood Wrap — SRK talks about working with Anushka; Trailer of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ out; & more

In Your World: May seeks deal with N. Irish DUP; Melania joins Trump at White House; & more

Business Wrap: GST Council revises rates of 66 items; Maruti Suzuki overtakes Mahindra & Mahindra; & more

Pak PM cries coup: Nawaj Sharif summoned by JIT over Panama leaks case

Darjeeling boils: GJM advices tourists to leave Darjeeling before bandh

Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.