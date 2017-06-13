Indian men and women’s hockey team set to compete in World Hockey League

The Indian men and women’s hockey teams have been shortlisted for a new global league, the World Hockey League, to be played on home and away basis from January 2019.

This unique league will feature nine of the best men’s and women’s hockey teams from across the world. Teams will play each other both at home and away every year.

It is planned that a total of 144 matches will be played and the fixtures will take place in national stadiums, week in and week out, from January to June 2019.

The men’s teams that have been confirmed so far are Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Great Britain, Germany, India, Netherlands, New Zealand and Pakistan.

The Pakistani team had requested that a ‘neutral’ venue be decided in view of the ongoing security concerns. Keeping this request in mind, Scotland was selected as the home ground for the matches that the Pakistani team will

play.