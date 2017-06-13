Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

The skewed sex ratio among comedians is no laughing matter. This was reflected in the war which has broken out between two of the largest online entertainment and video-on-demand streaming companies.

When one signed up 14 Indian comedy artists and gave them a platform to stream their shows to a worldwide audience, it raised a lot of eye brows as not a single of the 14 comedy artists signed up by the company was a female artist.

Although the sex ratio is skewed in the world of comedy performances, still to say that not a single woman was worthy to be signed up, demonstrated the gender bias in the male-dominated comedy industry. Perhaps women would agree more if it is said that men make better comedians. And many times unintentionally.

But all of that is going to change now, with a rival online entertainment and video-on-demand streaming company, having signed up Aditi Mittal, one of the top female comedians in the country.

This only goes to highlight that comedy is no laughing matter when it comes to the skewed sex ratio prevalent in the industry.