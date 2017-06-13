LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 13 June 2017 2:32 PM

The skewed sex ratio among comedians is no laughing matter. This was reflected in the war which has broken out between two of the largest online entertainment and video-on-demand streaming companies.

When one signed up 14 Indian comedy artists and gave them a platform to stream their shows to a worldwide audience, it raised a lot of eye brows as not a single of the 14 comedy artists signed up by the company was a female artist.

Although the sex ratio is skewed in the world of comedy performances, still to say that not a single woman was worthy to be signed up, demonstrated the gender bias in the male-dominated comedy industry. Perhaps women would agree more if it is said that men make better comedians. And many times unintentionally.

But all of that is going to change now, with a rival online entertainment and video-on-demand streaming company, having signed up Aditi Mittal, one of the top female comedians in the country.

This only goes to highlight that comedy is no laughing matter when it comes to the skewed sex ratio prevalent in the industry.

First Published | 13 June 2017 2:32 PM
Read News On:

14 Indian comedy artists

Aditi Mittal

comedians

Female Artist

laughing matter

online entertainment

single woman

video-on-demand

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian economy shows growth, inflation hits record low of 2.18%

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle’s wax statue to be unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

National

Darjeeling protests: Morcha supporters hurl stones at security forces; GJM calls for all-party meet

Sports

Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman to arrive in Pyongyang

More Videos

Indian men and women’s hockey team set to compete in World Hockey League

Socially Online: WeChat China launches ‘mini programmes’; new section in Flickr; & more

Bollywood Wrap — SRK talks about working with Anushka; Trailer of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ out; & more

In Your World: May seeks deal with N. Irish DUP; Melania joins Trump at White House; & more

Business Wrap: GST Council revises rates of 66 items; Maruti Suzuki overtakes Mahindra & Mahindra; & more

Pak PM cries coup: Nawaj Sharif summoned by JIT over Panama leaks case

Darjeeling boils: GJM advices tourists to leave Darjeeling before bandh

Trend India: After Priyanka Chopra, it’s Raveena Tandon’s turn

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.