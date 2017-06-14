LIVE TV
Kurta-pyjama & stole — IIT-Kanpur’s new dress code for convocation

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 June 2017 9:52 AM

Prof. Indranil Manna , director of IIT Kanpur, has set a precedent that students will receive their degrees on Convocation Day in Indian attires and not in colonial era gowns. Keen to shed what it calls a colonial tradition, the prestigious institution has directed its students to wear ethnic attire like ‘kurtas’, ‘pyjamas’ and ‘churidaars’ during their convocation ceremony, in place of the ceremonial black robes and head gear.

The convocation ceremony will be held on June 15 and 16 in which some 1,600 students of graduate and post graduate levels will receive their degrees from chairman of Tata sons, Natarajan Chandrasekaran.

First Published | 14 June 2017 9:52 AM
