PM Modi appreciate the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 June 2017 10:21 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’. PM Modi wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter, “Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat.”

The movie promotes cleanliness and building of toilets. The viewers like the trailers and have appreciated the concept of the movie. The big question is how effective are such movies with social message in bringing about a change in the society.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani on Friday praised actor Akshay Kumar’s upcoming release “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha” and said it should be made tax free.

