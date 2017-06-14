LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Tech Journo – RE2 Robotics creates Underwater Dual Manipulator system

Tech Journo – RE2 Robotics creates Underwater Dual Manipulator system

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 June 2017 9:15 PM

While several people might worry about losing their jobs to technology, bomb disposal is one job no one will complain about handing off to the robots. RE2 Robotics has created a machine which works in dangerous situations on dry land as well as underwater. If a bomber hides explosives under a bridge or bottom of any ship, the US navy can use these submarine drones with robotic arms for the job. So far, the prototype of these arms has been tested.

The company calls it Underwater Dual Manipulator system which is designed to dismantle improvised explosive devices which are stashed under water. Unlike the regular robots, these robots can dismantle the bombs under bridges, boats, piers and several other underwater structures. The navy divers can still help these robots but this system will keep them out of the water.

Given the watery environment they will be operating in, both the inner workings and outer coverings of the inflatable arms will be made of soft materials. The rig will be attached to an existing Navy Unmanned Underwater Vehicle. This would allow it to be deployed and controlled remotely from the water’s surface. The Underwater Dual Manipulator system could also lend a hand to other watery tasks, like performing underwater inspections, maintenance and repairs for offshore gas and oil rigs.

First Published | 14 June 2017 9:15 PM
Read News On:

bomb disposal

deployed

explosive devices

gas and oil rigs

inflatable arms

maintenance

RE2

submarine drones

Underwater Dual Manipulator system

underwater inspections

watery tasks

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Tech Journo – RE2 Robotics creates Underwater Dual Manipulator system

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

GST taxpayers’ enrolment window to reopen on June 25

Entertainment

Sofia Hayat does it again! Shares intimate video with her husband Vlad Stanescu

National

BJP trying to deconstruct Mahatma’s ideology: Congress

Sports

Ex-tennis player Isaac Frost accused of match fixing

More Videos

Tech & You – Scientists succeed in doing what Albert Einstein believed was impossible to do

Top 5 stories that are making news online

Here’s What’s Trending on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Trend India – Wax figure of Asha Bhosle makes it to Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

Cricket Wrap – Pak meets Eng at Cardiff; Kohli reclaims top spot; & more

PM Modi appreciate the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’

Kurta-pyjama & stole — IIT-Kanpur’s new dress code for convocation

Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.