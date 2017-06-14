Tech Journo – RE2 Robotics creates Underwater Dual Manipulator system

While several people might worry about losing their jobs to technology, bomb disposal is one job no one will complain about handing off to the robots. RE2 Robotics has created a machine which works in dangerous situations on dry land as well as underwater. If a bomber hides explosives under a bridge or bottom of any ship, the US navy can use these submarine drones with robotic arms for the job. So far, the prototype of these arms has been tested.

The company calls it Underwater Dual Manipulator system which is designed to dismantle improvised explosive devices which are stashed under water. Unlike the regular robots, these robots can dismantle the bombs under bridges, boats, piers and several other underwater structures. The navy divers can still help these robots but this system will keep them out of the water.

Given the watery environment they will be operating in, both the inner workings and outer coverings of the inflatable arms will be made of soft materials. The rig will be attached to an existing Navy Unmanned Underwater Vehicle. This would allow it to be deployed and controlled remotely from the water’s surface. The Underwater Dual Manipulator system could also lend a hand to other watery tasks, like performing underwater inspections, maintenance and repairs for offshore gas and oil rigs.