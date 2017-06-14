Cricket Wrap – Pak meets Eng at Cardiff; Kohli reclaims top spot; & more

Hosts England will meet Pakistan in the first semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff later today. England are the only undefeated team in the tournament and were the first team to qualify for the last four by beating Group-A opponents Bangladesh, New Zealand and Australia respectively. Pakistan, who were placed in group-B, lost to India in their first match but came back strongly to win their next 2 matches vs. South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively to advance to the semifinals. The winner of this match will meet either India or Bangladesh, who meet in the 2nd semifinal on June 15, in the final on June 18.

India captain Virat Kohli surpassed South Africa captain AB de Villiers and Australia vice-captain David Warner to reclaim the top spot in the ICC ODI batsmen rankings. Kohli has scored 157 runs in 3 innings in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy with scores of 81 not out and 76 not out vs. Pakistan and South Africa respectively. Australia’s Josh Hazlewood, meanwhile, topped the ICC ODI bowler rankings for the first time in his career by leapfrogging South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. He took 9 wickets in 3 ICC Champions Trophy matches with a best of 6 for 52 vs trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand.

South Africa head coach Russell Domingo has said that he still has no clarity on whether he will continue in his role as South Africa’s head coach after the current tour to England. Speaking to the media after his team’s loss to India, he said that he had not yet re-applied for his position and wasn’t sure if he would coach the team at the 2019 ICC World Cup. Speaking on his team’s continued poor run in high-stake matches at ICC tournaments that has led to the infamous moniker of chokers, he said that they had come close so many times and it was disappointing that they couldn’t get the job done.