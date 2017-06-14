Trend India – Wax figure of Asha Bhosle makes it to Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

Asha Bhosle will soon find presence among other celebrities and icons through her wax figure at Madame Tussauds, New Delhi. The figure will be displayed in the Bollywood-music zone, along with that of other leading musicians.

In November 2015, Madame Tussauds had announced that it would open a museum in New Delhi in 2017. The lifelike wax statue of BigB was the first to be unveiled in the curtain raiser of the world renowned Madame Tussauds in

January 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bacchan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and American pop star Lady Gaga’s statues are some of the star attractions the establishment will be offering.

The zone where Asha Bhonsle will be featured, will have an interactive themed environment. This means, the area will have features that will enable fans to sing and perform with their favorite stars.

