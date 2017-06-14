LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Trend India – Wax figure of Asha Bhosle makes it to Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

Trend India – Wax figure of Asha Bhosle makes it to Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 June 2017 9:03 PM

Asha Bhosle will soon find presence among other celebrities and icons through her wax figure at Madame Tussauds, New Delhi. The figure will be displayed in the Bollywood-music zone, along with that of other leading musicians.

In November 2015, Madame Tussauds had announced that it would open a museum in New Delhi in 2017. The lifelike wax statue of BigB was the first to be unveiled in the curtain raiser of the world renowned Madame Tussauds in
January 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bacchan, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and American pop star Lady Gaga’s statues are some of the star attractions the establishment will be offering.

The zone where Asha Bhonsle will be featured, will have an interactive themed environment. This means, the area will have features that will enable fans to sing and perform with their favorite stars.

This story is trending on many social media platforms especially on Google Trends.

First Published | 14 June 2017 9:03 PM
Read News On:

BigB

Bollywood-music zone

favorite stars

icons

musicians

perform

star attractions

themed environment

wax figure

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Trend India – Wax figure of Asha Bhosle makes it to Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Accenture aims to achieve gender-balanced workforce by 2025

Entertainment

Taapsee Pannu starts shooting for ‘Judwaa 2’ in Mumbai

National

BJP trying to deconstruct Mahatma’s ideology: Congress

Sports

Ex-tennis player Isaac Frost accused of match fixing

More Videos

Tech & You – Scientists succeed in doing what Albert Einstein believed was impossible to do

Top 5 stories that are making news online

Here’s What’s Trending on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Cricket Wrap – Pak meets Eng at Cardiff; Kohli reclaims top spot; & more

PM Modi appreciate the trailer of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’

Kurta-pyjama & stole — IIT-Kanpur’s new dress code for convocation

Online entertainment giants fight out gender war

Indian men and women’s hockey team set to compete in World Hockey League

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.