Here’s What’s Trending on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 14 June 2017 9:04 PM

Facebook: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, who has scored 157 runs in 3 innings with 2 unbeaten half centuries in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, has reclaimed his position as the no.1 batsman in the latest ICC ODI rankings. This story is trending on Facebook.

Twitter: Several people were feared trapped and 40 fire tenders pressed into service as a massive blaze engulfed the Grenfell Tower in Latimer Road, in west London. This story is trending on Twitter.

Instagram:Bollywood superstar Salman Khan uploaded a video of him cycling on a busy road in Mumbai.

Swedish supermodel Elsa Hosk posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a recent photo shoot.

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal uploaded a video with his newly won 10th French Open trophy.

Youtube: The official video of the song Secrets by Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 14 June 2017 9:04 PM
