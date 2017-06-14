Top 5 stories that are making news online

Facebook Messenger’s artificial intelligence assistant ‘M’ can now make recommendations in Spanish of Messenger features to use if it detects that that’s the language someone writes in. M suggestion was rolled out in English two months ago but this is the first time it is in Spanish. This marks as a milestone for the AI accessibility. The feature scans the words of user’s messages and pops up optional suggestions from Messenger’s many features.

Twitter officially rolled out a new version for Philippine users on Wednesday, Called Twitter Lite. The new mobile browser-based version is especially developed for users in slow internet environments. This version will use minimum data, which loads quickly on slower connections, will work on unreliable mobile networks, and will take up less than 1MB on the user’s

device. With Twitter Lite, user can use timeline, tweets and messages by logging on to the site via browser.

LinkedIn Learning has opened up their platform for organizations to post learning content. Once learning content is published or linked from an outside public source to the LinkedIn database, it will be immediately searchable by LinkedIn members. The app will also include reporting features and the ability for organizations to create structured learning paths for

those who are assigned courses. More features and enhancements will be announced.

Instagram users finally have the option of hiding embarrassing photos temporarily, instead of deleting theM. The new archiving feature allows the photos to be saved privately in case the user wishes for it to be public again later on. The feature launched worldwide on Wednesday and now allows users the chance to perfectly manicure their feed. The users will now have more flexibility in their profile.

Facebook is looking to expand its Groups feature with an aim of putting more communities online. It is testing a Groups section in its smartphone app that will see it appear alongside the main notifications, friend requests and news feed areas which have appeared in recent days. The Groups feature which is usually hidden in the app’s settings will be brought to the

forefront with this move to enable the app experience to centre around online communities.