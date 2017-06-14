Tech & You – Scientists succeed in doing what Albert Einstein believed was impossible to do

Theory of relativity is one of Albert Einstein’s most renowned theories but even the great scientist believed that it is almost impossible to put the theory to use to calculate the mass of a star. But scientists have succeeded in calculating the mass of Stein 2051B, using a tiny deflector. Stein is a white dwarf which is about 18 light-years away. Mass of Stein 2051B is about 68 percent the mass of our sun. The results were published in the journal Science. The new research will also help to study about white dwarf starts.

The latest photographs received from the spacecraft orbiting Saturn has shown a two tone face of the planet’s moon Lapetus. The image was taken in visible light on March 11 from a distance of about 1.6 million miles. The picture shows Cassini Regio, a dark, dusty region on the moon surrounded by a much brighter area which gives Iapetus a two-tone face. Cassini is in its

last half-year of operations as it is likely to take a plunge into Saturn in September.

Nintendo has announced a series of new games for its latest console ‘switch’ which was released in March. A new Pokemon role-playing game and a new Super Mario game are being developed for the console. Super Mario is to be launched on august 29. Other titles include Switch versions of popular games such Metroid 4 and Rocket League. The Switch’s unique design, that unifies home and mobile gaming, has made it a hit with gamers making it Nintendo’s fastest-selling console in North America.

Volkswagen has unveiled the look of its latest product the next generation volkswagon polo. The car can be seen to sport a golf like look. The new car has been re engineered and comes with new platform, updated engines, revised

suspension and a raft of technical enhancements. The new Volkswagen is larger but lighter than its predecessor. The car will make its first motor show appearance in September at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The production of

the car will begin this month.

Qualcomm is going to make it really easy for companies to make their own speakers. The company plans to do this by introducing a reference design that will have a preset configuration of chips, microphone tech, and audio systems on which the companies can base their smart speakers. This will save a lot of time spenT on research and will also ease the production process. The speakers are likely reach the market faster than the usual time. The technology will be a big help to the small companies that want to come up with their own product.