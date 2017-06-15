LIVE TV
Raisina Rumble: BJP to finalise name before PM Modi’s US visit

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 June 2017 11:32 AM

The 10-member opposition group met at the office of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, but chose not to put out a name as their presidential nominee. The top three leaders of the BJP: Arun Jailtey, Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh are expected to meet today to hold deliberations for the government’s presidential candidate.

But with the numbers firmly stacked in favour of the government, the BJP is capable of electing any candidate of their choice as the next president, when Pranab Mukherjee demits office. This has made the opposition play the wait and watch game, where the opposition has said that the presidential candidate should have secular credentials and must uphold the constitutional values of India.

The BJP leaders will also meet with the opposition on Friday, to see if a consensus could be evolved for the next President of India. So with the race to the Raisina Hills reaching the business end, the unity of the opposition’s mahagathbandhan will be put to the test.

