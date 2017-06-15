LIVE TV
Toxic water killing marine life in Tamil Nadu

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 15 June 2017 12:11 PM

Fresh horror awaited the residents of Mettupalayam in Tamil Nadu, when they ventured out to the Velipalayam road in the city. Hundreds of dead fish were allegedly spotted on the banks of the Bhavani river and in a private well
too.

For years now, those who are supplied water from the river for their daily needs have been waging a war with the river’s increasing toxicity.

According to residents, sewage and chemical waste is dumped into the water on a regular basis. In addition to this, they claim that the sluices of barrages built in the river is opened only three to four times a day,
allowing sewage to stagnate.

First Published | 15 June 2017 12:11 PM
