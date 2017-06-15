NewsX Connect: When separatists ‘play’ for Pak, should they be sent away from India?

After Pakistan defeated England at the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final, separatists in the valley cheered for Pakistan. Not only the Pakistan team was cheered for reaching in the final but there were anti-India slogans raised in the Valley.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the separatist leader, took to Twitter and did not jut said well done Pakistan but also wished the team for the final match, a game which is very likely to be played against India.

Firecrackers were also seen in Anantnag where local boys took to streets and started shouting slogans. Reportedly some terrorists even fired gunshots in Shopian, J&K to celebrate Pakistan’s win.

On Connect with NewsX, Ritangshu Bhattacharya with Suvrokanal Dutta discusses when separatists ‘play’ for Pak, should they be sent away from India?