1993 Mumbai blasts: TADA court to give final verdict on June 16 against Abu Salem & others

Today is the big verdict of the horrific Mumbai serial blasts in 1993. That claimed more than 250 lives.

A special TADA court in Mumbai is likely to pronounce its judgement in the second leg of the trial in the serial blasts case involving 7 accused, including extradited gangster Abu Salem.

The dastardly attacks on 12 different locations on March 12, 1993 had left 257 people dead, 713 seriously injured and destroyed properties worth Rs 27 crore.

In the first leg of the trial that concluded in 2007, the TADA court had convicted 100 accused in the case, while 23 people were acquitted.

The trial of the seven accused — Abu Salem, Mustafa Dossa, Karimullah Khan, Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui, Tahir Merchant and Abdul Quayyum — were separated from the main case as they were arrested at the time of conclusion of the main trial.