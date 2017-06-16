Business Wrap: Reliance to invest Rs 40,000 cr; Nestle may sell its $900 million-a-year US business; & more

The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion has circulated the draft standard operating procedures for the ministries to follow while considering foreign investment proposals. Ministries will now need to clear proposals after the abolition of the foreign investment promotion board and the task of coordinating the entire process has been given to DIPP. According to the draft rules, ministries will need to decide upon the applications within eight weeks of receiving them.

Reliance Industries has announced that it would invest Rs 40,000 crore in three projects along with its 30% partner BP. The investment will be forover three to five years for developing discoveries in the KG-D6 block.These discoveries are in deepwater gas fields and are expected to bringonstream 30-35 million cubic metres of gas a day over 2020-22. Theinvestment announcement comes even as the two companies are involved inarbitration with the government over pricing of natural gas.

Tata Motors will get about Rs 1,600 crore from the sale of its 30% stake in IT company Tata Technologies to global private equity firm Warburg Pincus.Tata Motors will be left with a 43% stake in the deal. The company has saidthat the move is a part of plan to ‘strategically monetise’ part of thevalue created. Warburg Pincus will also acquire another 13% stake in thesame firm for Rs 703 crore from Tata Capital. The amount may help the company to recover from its losses.

Nestle may sell its $900 million-a-year US confectionery business in itslatest effort to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.These businesses include Butterfinger and BabyRuth. The company has saidthat it would explore strategic options, including a possible sale, for the business that also includes 100Grand, Skinny Cow and Raisinets. Nestle exitfrom the US confectionary business may be because it is is not in line with its stated strategy of becoming more health and nutrition-focused.

Shares of Indigo-owner InterGlobe Aviation moved higher to its 17-month highof Rs 1,206, up 4.4% on the BSE in an other wisesubdued market. The stock is trading at its highest level since January 2016. SpiceJet and Jet Airways gained in the range of 2% to 3% respectively, following slide in crude prices. Lower crude oil prices benefit aviation companies as jet fuel

constitutes over 40% of an airline’s operating costs.