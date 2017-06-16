Indonesian Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out; HS Prannoy defeats top seed

Indonesia’s Nitchaon Jindapol knocked Indian star shuttler Saina Nehwal out of the Indonesian Open in the second round.

After winning the first game, Jindapol survived a fightback from Saina in the second, to come back and win the decider. The Indonesian won 21-15, 6-21, 21-16 to move into the quarter finals.

In the men’s draw Indian Shuttler HS Prannoy pulled off a major upset as he defeated top seed Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia 21-10, 21-18 in the second round.

Pranoy will join Srikant Kidambi in the quarter-finals who defeated world number 9 Jan o Jorgensen of Denmark 21-15, 20-22, 21-16 in a marathon match that lasted 57 minutes.