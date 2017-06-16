Rajasthan duo thrash mentally challenged Woman; arrested

Two people have been arrested for thrashing a mentally challenged woman in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Thursday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, two men can be seen with a woman holding a rubber pipe and kicking her.

The incident happened on Tuesday but came to light after the video was uploaded on social media on Thursday. The cops are still on the hunt for the man who uploaded the video.

The arrested duo claimed that they attacked the woman suspecting her to be entering their fields with some ill-intention. The police is also on the look out for the victim.