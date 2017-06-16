LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Tech Journo: Researchers test synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood; ultrasound drill to remove deep vein blood clots; & more

Tech Journo: Researchers test synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood; ultrasound drill to remove deep vein blood clots; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 16 June 2017 3:26 PM

In the latest development in the field of medical science a new ultrasound drill has been developed that will be able to remove deep vein blood clots with more precision. The new surgical instrument uses low-frequency ultrasound to break down blood clots deep within the veins of the legs, without damaging the surrounding blood vessels. This tool is the first ultrasound “drill” that can be aimed straight ahead, which will allow the doctors to better target the clots. The researchers also claim that the invention is likely to significantly reduce the treatment time.

Xiaoning Jiang, Professor at the North Carolina State University said that the new ultrasound tool is forward-facing, like a drill, but still breaks down clots into very fine particles. the existing tools used for clearing clots literally emit ultrasound waves which makes it difficult to target at the clot. Also, the ultrasound can damage the blood vessels surrounding the clot. The tool comes with an injection tube allowing to inject microbubbles at the site of the clot, making the ultrasound waves more effective at breaking down the clot.

The researchers have tested a prototype of the device in a synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood. The new drill was able to dissolve about 90%of the clots in 4 hours as compared to 10 hours with conventional method. The result was achieved without depending on blood thinners. This low dependence on blood thinners also help to reduces the risk post surgery. This device is likely to make the blood clots removing surgery a better experience.

First Published | 16 June 2017 3:26 PM
Read News On:

blood clots

conventional method

cow's blood

deep vein

drill

latest development

low-frequency ultrasound

Medical Science

new surgical instrument

new ultrasound drill

removing surgery

synthetic blood vessel

Xiaoning Jiang

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Tech Journo: Researchers test synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood; ultrasound drill to remove deep vein blood clots; & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Indian equity markets open at a higher note

Entertainment

After molestation charges, Arunabh Kumar steps down as TVF CEO

National

CM Mamata Banerjee against Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory

Sports

Sunil Chhetri topples Wayne Rooney in highest active scorers’ list

More Videos

Business Wrap: Reliance to invest Rs 40,000 cr; Nestle may sell its $900 million-a-year US business; & more

In Your World: Suicide bomb attack at Kabul; Pak PM appears before JIT; & more

Rajasthan duo thrash mentally challenged woman; arrested

Indonesian Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out; HS Prannoy defeats top seed

1993 Mumbai blasts: TADA court to give final verdict on June 16 against Abu Salem & others

NewsX Connect: When separatists ‘play’ for Pak, should they be sent away from India?

Toxic water killing marine life in Tamil Nadu

Raisina Rumble: BJP to finalise name before PM Modi’s US visit

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.