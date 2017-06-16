Tech Journo: Researchers test synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood; ultrasound drill to remove deep vein blood clots; & more

In the latest development in the field of medical science a new ultrasound drill has been developed that will be able to remove deep vein blood clots with more precision. The new surgical instrument uses low-frequency ultrasound to break down blood clots deep within the veins of the legs, without damaging the surrounding blood vessels. This tool is the first ultrasound “drill” that can be aimed straight ahead, which will allow the doctors to better target the clots. The researchers also claim that the invention is likely to significantly reduce the treatment time.

Xiaoning Jiang, Professor at the North Carolina State University said that the new ultrasound tool is forward-facing, like a drill, but still breaks down clots into very fine particles. the existing tools used for clearing clots literally emit ultrasound waves which makes it difficult to target at the clot. Also, the ultrasound can damage the blood vessels surrounding the clot. The tool comes with an injection tube allowing to inject microbubbles at the site of the clot, making the ultrasound waves more effective at breaking down the clot.

The researchers have tested a prototype of the device in a synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood. The new drill was able to dissolve about 90%of the clots in 4 hours as compared to 10 hours with conventional method. The result was achieved without depending on blood thinners. This low dependence on blood thinners also help to reduces the risk post surgery. This device is likely to make the blood clots removing surgery a better experience.