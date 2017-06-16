In Your World: Suicide bomb attack at Kabul; Pak PM appears before JIT; & more

A Group of Suicide bombers hit the Alzahra , a Shiite mosque killing 4 poeple and injuring atleast 8. The bombers blew themselves up in the kitchen of the mosque as the police prevented them from entering the prayer hall. The attack occurred as worshippers were preparing for an all-night congregation on a night of Ramadan that holds special significance for Shiites. this is not the first incident of this kind faced by the residents of Kabul . In the holy month of Ramdan itself the Kabul has witnessed a series of such attacks. The place has been on edge since the attack on May 31st.

A powerful explosion ripped through a kindergarten in china’s fengxian county. two people died on the spot while five others succumbed to their injuries . About 66 people have been injured in the blast. The blast happened when children were leaving the school premises and parents were also present to pick up their wards. Although the exact cause of the blast has not come to light, it is being suspected that a gas cylinder at a food stall had exploded. China in the past has witnessed knife attacks on kindergarten school children by disgruntled people.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Joint Investigation Team over the Panama leaks scandal and was grilled for 3 hours. After the interrogation, Sharif claimed that all the relevant documents had been provided to the panel. The pm also said that for the first time three generations of a family had been held accountable like this. The prime minister was accompanied by his sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz. The joint investigation team has been instructed to submit a progress report every two weeks.

A criminal inquiry has been launched in the Grenfell Tower blaze as it emerged that cladding panels similar to those used in the 24 storey building have been prohibited on tall buildings in the US since 2012. As per the US building code, the use of metal composite panels without a fire-retardant core has been banned since 2012 on buildings over 50ft. The manufacturer of the cladding on Grenfell Tower, Reynobond produces different versions of the cladding. It is suspected that more flammable, plastic-filled panels were used. Demands ARE NOW being made to ban this type a cladding panel altogether

Two Malaysian air force officers were found dead after the clash of two jets. The bodies of the two pilots were found with the parachutes in a swamp in the state of Terengganu. The AIRCRAFT which lost contact within half an hour of the training exercise ARE STILL missing. The upgradation of Malaysia’s fighter jets is being delayed by defence budget cuts. A panel has been set up to investigate the incident, and the air force will temporarily ground all its Hawk 108 aircraft.