  Business Wrap — Aadhaar must for high value transactions; daily revision of petrol, diesel prices; & more

Business Wrap — Aadhaar must for high value transactions; daily revision of petrol, diesel prices; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 June 2017 9:37 AM
  • The government has made the Aadhaar card mandatory for opening bank accounts and conducting financial transactions of Rs 50,000 and above. Those with existing accounts will also have to submit their unique identification number by the end of December. Not disclosing it by December 31, will lead to suspension of the account. The notification mandated quoting of Aadhaar along with PAN or Form 60 by individuals, companies and partnership firms.

  • The Indian Oil Corporation on Friday successfully rolled out the daily revision of petrol and diesel prices across the country through its network of 26,000-plus petrol pumps. The Indian Oil has claimed that the daily revision of petrol and diesel will set new standards of transparency, encourage automation drive of petrol pumps and better stock management practices. With this move, India became the first country to switch to dynamic fuel pricing on such a large scale at one go.

  • TVS Group company, Wheels India has said that it was hiving off its passenger car wheel making unit into a subsidiary — WIL Car Wheels Limited, and in that it will bring in Japanese wheel marker Topy Industries as its equity partner, with a 26% stake. Towards this, Wheels will divest two factories and its assets, one each in Padi & Bhawal in the form of a slump sale in favour of the subsidiary.
    General Motors Co. plans to open a new supplier park in Arlington, Texas, a move expected create new jobs in the U.S., some of which will replace positions in foreign GM facilities. The supplier park will have two industrial manufacturing and warehouse buildings. Covering over 1.2 million square feet, GM said the operation will have 1,250 total employees; roughly 600 of the new positions created will replace work currently done outside of the U.S.

  • Amazon.com has revealed that it will buy Austin-based Whole Foods Market for $13.7 billion in cash. This is Seattle-based Amazon’s largest acquisition and it’s first in the brick-and-mortar space. The deal sent shockwaves through other major grocers, making shares for Wal-Mart, Kroger and Costco Wholesale tumble. The purchase gives the e-commerce giant, which has been experimenting with various physical grocery concepts and online food delivery.

First Published | 17 June 2017 9:37 AM
Business Wrap — Aadhaar must for high value transactions; daily revision of petrol, diesel prices; & more

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

