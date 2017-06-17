LIVE TV
  Sports Wrap — Indonesia super series 2017; Brazil win in FIVB world league; & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 17 June 2017 10:48 AM
  • Indian shuttler and world number 25, HS Prannoy continued his giant-killing spree to stun world and Olympic champion Chen Long of China to enter the semi-finals of the Indonesia Super Series Premier 2017. A day after dispatching 3-time Olympic silver medallist and world No. 1 Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia. Prannoy proved his class once again as he saw off the 8th seed Long 21-18, 16-21, 21-19 in a contest that lasted an hour and 75 minutes.

  • The 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup will kick off later tonight as hosts Russia will meet 2016 OFC Nations Cup winners New Zealand at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. Speaking to the media, head Coach Stanislav Cherchesov said his side were undoubtedly the favourites to win the game. Russia, who will also host next year’s FIFA World Cup, will face 2016 European champions Portugal and 2015 CONCACAF winners Mexico on 21st and 24th of June, respectively in their last 2 group matches.

  • Sixth seed Mischa Zverev cruised past fellow German Tommy Haas 6-4, 6-4, to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday. World no.302 Haas, who knocked out top seed Roger Federer in 4th round, was of no match to Zverev, who hit 16 aces and looked comfortable throughout. He will next face Spain’s Feliciano Lopez. France’s Benoit Paire also advanced to the semi-finals, beating Poland’s Jerzy Janowicz 6-1, 7-6 and will meet fourth seed and compatriot Lucas Pouille.

  • Brazil moved up to the second place in the Volleyball World League Group 1 standings on Friday with a win in straight sets over Bulgaria in Cordoba, Argentina. Brazil, the most successful nation in the history of the competition with 9 titles, beat their European rivals 25-15, 25-19, 25-22. The result lifted Brazil to the second place in the Group 1 standings, where they trail leaders France by 3 points. Both sides are back in action on Saturday when Brazil take on neighbours Argentina and Bulgaria face Serbia.

  • Paul Casey of Great Britain was among the 4 players, who shared the joint lead with a score of 7-under-par 137 at the end of day of the 2017 US Open at the Erin Hilss golf club in Hartford, Wisconsin. He was joined at the top by a trio of Americans: Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman and Brooks Koepka. Trailing the quartet in joint 5th were 4 other Americans: JB Holmes, Jamie Lovemark, Rickie Fowler and Brandt Snedeker. However, the world top 3 of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Jason Day, all missed the cut.

First Published | 17 June 2017 10:48 AM
