In Your World — Trump’s key admission; IS claims first Israel Op; more…

18 June 2017
- US President Donald trump has finally acknowledged that he is a part of the investigation in the Russian probe for meddling in last year’s presidential race and possible collusion by his campaign. Trump is being investigated for firing ex FBI director James Comey. Trump tweeted that he was being investigated for firing the FBI director by the man who told him to fire the FBI director! Although Trump did not specify who he was referring to, but it appeared that his indication was towards Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
- Troubles for Theresa May don’t seem to end anytime soon. People started shouting ‘coward’ as she addressed the victims for the London fire. May met the victims privately. She promised a series of aid measures to help bring the lives of the people back on track. She also promised 6.4 million US dollars as the emergency cost. May assured them that these people will be allotted houses in the nearby vicinity within 3 weeks. The fire has claimed up to 30 lives up till now. People are skeptic about the way government is handling the situation.
- Islamic State group’s three fighters targeted “a gathering of Jews” in an operation as Muslims marked the end of the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, during which tens of thousands of Palestinians from east Jerusalem and the West Bank attended prayers. The three attackers were killed by Israeli police and a policewomen was also stabbed by the attackers in the struggle. The cop was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died of her wounds. The group took the responsibility for the attack and warned that this attack will not be the last.
- The police have identified the suspect, who caused the devastating explosion in a Kindergarten school in China. Police have revealed the suspect’s surname as Xu but have not given any details on his motif to plan such an attack in which he also lost his life. Authorities have found words like “death,” “decease,” and “end” on the wall of the suspect’s room. Police believe that the explosion was caused by a homemade explosive device. Eight people were killed and 65 were injured in the attack.
- The United Nations believes that up to 1,50,000 civilians are trapped in Mosul’s Old City .The IS wants to keep these people as their human shields. They have been shooting people trying to flee. Iraqi forces have been battling IS militants in Mosul since October. The extremists have now control over only a handful of neighborhoods in and around the Old City. Lise Grande, the U.N. deputy special representative and humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, said that the condition is serious in the old city.
18 June 2017
In Your World — Trump’s key admission; IS claims first Israel Op; more…
