‘Sanskari’ Censor Board gives ‘A’ certificate to ‘Phullu’

Our ‘sanskari’ Censor Board is at it again! This time the scissor-happy Censor Board Chief has handed an ‘A’ certificate to a film titled ‘Phullu’. Why? Because the film is centered around the subject of menstruation and sanitary napkins. And believe it or not, Pehlaj Nihalani feels our young audiences, especially in rural India, are not ready for a film like this.

Nihalanai says, “In our society we still do not talk about ‘that time of the month’ with our daughters. Mothers keep their discomfort, during ‘that’ time, a secret from the family and a daughter when going through ‘that time of the month’ is not allowed to go to school during those difficult 3-4 days. In the non-metropolitan parts of India, there is still a ‘pardah’ over certain facts of life. When we certify films, we have to be sensitive towards that ‘other’ India”.

Well isn’t that exactly why we need to talk about this subject and rid this natural phenomenon of the stigma and shame attached to it, Mr Nihalani? And that’s not all. Our sanskari Censor Board Chief also found the film’s poster objectionable because it shows a man lying on a sanitary pad.

“Why should a man be happy posturing like that? It’s vulgar”, Says Nihalani.

What do we say to that? Clearly our Censor Board Chief’s sanskari sensibilities were not offended by films like ‘Mastizaade’ and ‘Kya Kool Hain Hum 3’ with sexually explicit content which most of the audience actually found vulgar distasteful and downright misogynistic and regressive. But a film that seeks to educate young people about the growing up process is offensive to him. A film like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ which deals with women’s sexuality was too “lady-oriented”, said Nihalani.

The film was considered highly progressive and refreshing by most film critics and has won great acclaim and several prestigious awards at international film festivals.

The questions we are asking tonight to Pahlaj Nihalani are: What’s so non-sanskari or un-Indian about a woman’s periods? What’s vulgar about educating young people about a natural phenomenon? And what’s so objectionable about a film that tries to cast aside the stigma attached to something that no woman in the world needs to be ashamed of or embarrassed about?