NewsX-Express News simulcast — Mega build-up to India-Pak Champions Trophy final

Watch our special simulcast show of Indian channel NewsX and Pakistani channel Express News previewing and building up to the mega final clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 between India and Pakistan. The guests included former Indian cricketer and Team India coach Anshuman Gaekwad, Virat Kohli’s coach Rajkummar Sharma, former Indian cricketer and Team India selector Saba Karim, Bollywood actor Ashmit Patel, senior Sports journalist Chandra Shekhar Luthra, sports analyst Himanshu Chaturvedi , Lt Gen Sharma and several eminent guests from Pakistan as well including senior journalists and former PCB Chairman and a Major General too. The show is a must watch!

First Published | 17 June 2017 11:12 PM