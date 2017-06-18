LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. BSF Jawans wish Team India luck ahead of Champions Trophy final against Pakistan

BSF Jawans wish Team India luck ahead of Champions Trophy final against Pakistan

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 June 2017 10:01 AM

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans have extended their best wishes to team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli and camp will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high-octane encounter against the arch-rivals on Sunday.

This ICC Champions Trophy final comes with a special significance, as on the political frontier, India and Pakistan are facing their worst ever diplomatic friction.

The contest between the two arch-rivals have never been just a game and the tag of an ICC event final will just multiply the drama and excitement.

First Published | 18 June 2017 10:01 AM
Read News On:

diplomatic friction

political frontier

super Sunday

trophy finale

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: BSF Jawans wish Team India luck ahead of Champions Trophy final against Pakistan

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Employees in these companies can avail upto 6 weeks paid leave to help ill family members

Entertainment

Judge declares mistrial in comedian Bill Cosby’s sexual-assault case

National

Haryana: Man shot dead outside mosque in Sonipat; probe underway

Sports

FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: Hosts Russia defeat New Zealand 2-0

More Videos

In Your World — Trump’s key admission; IS claims first Israel Op; more…

NewsX-Express News simulcast — Mega build-up to India-Pak Champions Trophy final

‘Sanskari’ Censor Board gives ‘A’ certificate to ‘Phullu’

Sports Wrap — Indonesia super series 2017; Brazil win in FIVB world league; & more

Business Wrap — Aadhaar must for high value transactions; daily revision of petrol, diesel prices; & more

Business Wrap: Reliance to invest Rs 40,000 cr; Nestle may sell its $900 million-a-year US business; & more

In Your World: Suicide bomb attack at Kabul; Pak PM appears before JIT; & more

Tech Journo: Researchers test synthetic blood vessel using cow’s blood; ultrasound drill to remove deep vein blood clots; & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.