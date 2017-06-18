BSF Jawans wish Team India luck ahead of Champions Trophy final against Pakistan

Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, Border Security Force (BSF) Jawans have extended their best wishes to team India and exuded confidence that Virat Kohli and camp will emerge out as victorious in the much-anticipated, high-octane encounter against the arch-rivals on Sunday.

This ICC Champions Trophy final comes with a special significance, as on the political frontier, India and Pakistan are facing their worst ever diplomatic friction.

The contest between the two arch-rivals have never been just a game and the tag of an ICC event final will just multiply the drama and excitement.