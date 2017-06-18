Business wrap- Gold import reached 2 year high in May, MMDR Act to rein iron ore prices

The Union Steel Ministry has suggested the holding of separate auctions of iron ore for end users and the mercantile category in a bid to end profiteering during iron ore auctions. If it goes through with the plan, this will be on the lines of e-auctions for coal supplies. However, the ministry also ruled out amending the MMDR Act to rein in iron ore prices. It also said that it will work with the finance ministry to review credit flow to the steel industry.

Gold import in May reached a nearly 2 year high, accumulating $4958.6 or 122 tonnes in terms of quantity. According to the data provided by the commerce ministry, gold import in May was the highest after August 2015. Traders want to replace gold before rollout of GST starting July 1. However, analysts say imports are expected to go down in June as there are no festivals around and the marriage season is almost over.

Chicago-based Boeing is closing in on about $5 billion in orders from 2 Asian carriers for its longest-ever 737. One of the 2 carriers is India’s Spicejet, and the deal is said to be for about 20 737 Max 10 Aircraft. Apart from Spicejet, it is also in talks with Indonesia-based Lion Mentari. The deals may be announced as early as next week, when Boeing is likely to unveil plans for the Max 10 at the Paris Air Show.

Lanco Infratech on Saturday said that the RBI has directed its lead lender IDBI Bank to initiate insolvency proceedings for the company. The company is among 12 firms identified by the central bank with a combined debt of over Rs. 1,50,000 crore, for proceedings under the newly enacted Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Total NPAs of the banking system is over Rs. 8 lakh crore. Rs. 6 lakh crore of this amount is with public sector banks.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, 3 of India’s biggest telecom companies, have rejected Reliance Jio’s charge that the financial stress on their businesses was due to their dependence on debt. They blamed high government fees as well as Jio’s free offers for their woes. In a meeting with top officials from the finance and telecom ministries, they accused Jio of misrepresenting reality