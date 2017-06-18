LIVE TV
Kollywood actor Jayam Ravi speak to NewsX on his upcoming film

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 18 June 2017 3:05 PM

On June 23, Tamil director Vijay’s Vanamagan starring Jayam Ravi and Bollywood actress Sayyesha, is set to hit theatres. Kollywood star Jayam Ravi is looking forward to the release of this film. In this film, he plays a character of a forest tribe which is isolated from the rest of civilization. The movie takes us through what happens to him when he discovers modern society.

Vanamagan also stars Thambi Ramaiah and Prakash Raj. It is produced by AL Azhagappan and has music by Harris Jayaraj. In a chat with NewsX, Jayam Ravi talks about why the film is unique, his role, co-star Sayyesha and more.

First Published | 18 June 2017 3:04 PM
