Socially Online Wrap- Whats App added new features in iOS app, Reliance Jio update JioTV

WhatsApp has just added some new features to its iOS app which includes automatic albums, filters for photos and videos, and quick reply links. Automatic albums are meant to group together four or more photos or videos that will be received together. Tapping on an album brings up the collection of media that can be seen in full screen. Users will also be able to add filters to photos, videos and GIFs through the WhatsApp camera.

Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro has slammed twitter for blocking his government accounts. He said that it was an ‘expression of fascism’ after accounts linked to his government was suspended. He accused the company of persecuting his followers. One of the Twitter accounts suspended belonged to Radio Miraflores, a station set up by Maduro that broadcasts from the presidential palace.

Microsoft’s latest version of Skype takes the communication app in a new direction, with more focus on chat and less on video telephony. The chat function changes will be familiar to other chatting apps. One new feature called Highlights has been introduced. The feature allows users to share a ‘highlights reel’ of the day’s photos and short videos with friends. Users can also customise the user interface to their taste.

Reliance Jio has released a new update for its smartphone app JioTV . The app is for the users to help them access and enjoy content on their smartphones. This app offers the widest range of TV channels on smartphones and tablets. The update is currently available only for iOS devices. The update has fixed bugs and improved the performance of the app.

Niantic has come up with a major Pokemon Go update in which the fans can expect Gyms to shutdown in the game. The team revealed that it was a part of their summer patch plans. The gym would be inaccessible for a set amount of time and all Pocket Monsters would be returned to players. Pokemon Go gyms will close on June 19, although a set time has not been established.