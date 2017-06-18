Bollywood Wrap — Shah Rukh Khan releases mini trailer of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal

Bollywood is known to come up with innovative and interesting ways to promote their films. Shahrukh has also decided to spice up the promotion for his upcoming venture “When Hariry Met Sejal”. While introducing us to his character Hari in the film the actor has given an open invitation to all the Sejals to meet him by just making a call on the number posted by the actor along with the post. Shah Rukh plans to visit the city that will have the maximum, number of Sejals and also meet the Sejals .

Neal Nitin Mukesh who is a part of Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘Indu Sarkar’ revealed that the actor was really skeptical about his look for the movie in which he is playing the role of late politician Sanjay Gandhi. The actor assumed that he would have to go bald to ace the look but he was able to convince the director that the look can be achieved without shaving off his hair. The movie is based on a 21-month long period, from 1975 to 1977, during the time when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared emergency across the country. The flick is slated for a July 28 release.

In another addition to veteran director JP Dutta’s Paltan, actor Luv sinha, the brother of Sonakshi Sinha is also going to be a part of this war drama. The first look of the film was released a few days ago by Abhishek Bachchan who is also a part of the movie. Besides Luv and Abhishek the star cast of the movie also includes Gurmeet Choudhary and Sonu Sood. The movie is scheduled to go on floor later this year and is set for realease by the Summer 2018.

The long-awaited Mr India 2 is back on track. Sridevi who was last seen in English Viglish and her co-star Anil Kapoor are set to play their original roles while another young pair will feature in pivotal parts. Shekhar Kapur the director for the original has declined to direct the sequel. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Mom’s director Ravi Udyawar seem to be strong contenders to fill the spot.

Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar and Sidharth Malhotra are full of praises for Shraddha Kapoor after the release of the teaser of Shraddha’s latest flick Haseena Parkar in which the actress will be seen essaying the role of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena parkAr. Karan Johar wrote on twitter ‘Super build up to your character Shraddha Kapoor. Teaser looks intense and gritty’. Shraddha’s former co-star Siddharth Maklhotra also wrote ‘Powerful look Shraddha Kapoor, intrigued to the see the film’. The film will hit theatres on August 18 this year.