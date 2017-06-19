LIVE TV
  J&K: 6 policemen martyred in line of fire, politicians yet to pay visit to grieving families

J&K: 6 policemen martyred in line of fire, politicians yet to pay visit to grieving families

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 19 June 2017 9:13 AM

A day after six policemen, including an SHO were killed in an ambush attack by the Lashker-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir, the politicians are yet to offer condolences to the families of the slain martyrs who died fighting for us in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The netas have their excuses lined up. J&K Deputy CM Nirmal Singh had his own reasons of not attending the wreath laying ceremony.

Giving reason for his unavailability, Nirmal Simgh said that the elected representatives were busy in the assembly and so couldn’t attend the ceremony.

Notably, the ceremony for the martyrs was held just a few metres away from the assembly complex but no neta went to offer their condolences.

Will the netas stop appeasing the proxies and apologise to the families of the braves?

First Published | 19 June 2017 9:10 AM
CM Nirmal Singh

Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

Lashker-e-Taiba

