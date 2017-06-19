BJP to declare presidential candidate on Tuesday: Reports

Having been tight-lipped so far, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary board will meet on Monday to finalize their presidential candidate to succeed President Pranab Mukherjee. As per a report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to chair the Crucial BJP meet in Delhi.

The development comes a day after BJP party president Amit Shah met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Sunday. Reportedly, Shiv Sena President Thackeray has stuck to his party’s aggressive stance on the issue of the Presidential polls.

Though Shah did not disclose the names of any candidate for the post of President, he sought Thackeray’s support for the NDA nominee which might be announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Tuesday.

Apparently, reiterating the old tune, Thackeray once again pitched the names of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and agro-scientist MS Swaminathan for the top post. BJP has remained non-committal to the names though it has said it is open to discussions.

Thackeray is also understood to have informed Shah that the BJP must announce first its candidate for The Presidency before his party can take a decision on whether to support the nominee.

On record, both parties kept silence on the deliberations at the Shah-Thackeray meet though the BJP termed it as “a courtesy call where talks were held in a cordial atmosphere”.