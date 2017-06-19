FIR launched against Shah Rukh Khan for causing death due to negligence

Shah Rukh Khan could be charged with ‘causing death due to negligence’ after a January incident in which one man died during the promotional tour for his film Raees.

Shah Rukh Khan could face serious charges after Deputy Superintendent of Police (Western Railway) Tarun Barot submitted a report saying that due to negligence by the actor a man died during the promotions of his 2017 film Raees. SRK could be “booked under IPC section 304 A (2) (causing death due to negligence) and sections of the Railway Act in a case of stampede and chaos at Vadodara railway station on January 23.