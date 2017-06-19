In Your World — 61 people burnt alive in Portugal, Italian coast guard rescued 800 migrants from Libyan Coast & more

Several people have been injured after a van struck a crowd of pedestrians near a mosque in north London in what the police have described as a major attack. The incident took place outside a mosque in Finsbury Park as a white man drove his van into a crowd of worshippers who had just left evening prayers after breaking the Ramadan fast near Finsbury Park Mosque ON Seven Sisters Road. The Metropolitan Police have cordoned off the area and are conducting investigations.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s party has won a clear parliamentary majority, results show, weeks after his own presidential victory. The La Republique En Marche was formed just over a year ago, and half of its candidates have little or no political experience. Final results are yet to be counted but exit polls show that the party has easily won more than 300 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly. However, the voter turnout of 42% was lower than 5 years ago.

Suspected jihadists attacked a hotel resort Sunday in Mali’s capital city of Bamako, taking hostages at a spot popular with foreigners on the weekends. Malian Special Forces, backed by UN soldiers and troops from a French counter-terrorism force, intervened and killed 2 attackers while a third was wounded but managed to escape. The Malian security ministry said that 32 hostages were rescued while 2 civilians were killed, including a dual French-Gabonese citizen.

61 people, including 4 children have been burnt alive in Portugal, in a mountainous area some 200km north-east of the capital Lisbon. In a statement, Prime Minister Antonio Costa called it the greatest tragedy that the country had seen in recent years in terms of forest fires. He also declared 3 days of national mourning and added that the fire was thought to have been sparked by a lightning strike. Almost 900 firefighters were deployed, out of whom, 4 were injured. 54 other people have been injured in the fire.

According to the Italian Coast Guard, Nearly 800 migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast on Saturday in 6 different operations. Rescuers saved hundreds of migrants who were navigating on board 5 rubber boats. One of the boats was deflating and sinking when the rescuers arrived. Most of the rescued migrants were from sub-Saharan African countries and left from Libya. But their journey nearly turned fatal but for the intervention by the Coast Guards.