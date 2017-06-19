Bollywood Wrap — ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releases second mini trail; Ali Zafar slammed on Instagram & more

By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
19 June 2017
9:52 PM
- The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal have released its second mini trail. The mini trail number is titled Indemnity Bond reveals that Anushka’s character is that of a lawyer. We also get to see the duo get intimate and Anushka’s Sejal handing over an indemnity bond to Shah Rukh’s Harry stating that in the case of their physical involvement, what will be the result. The first mini trail of the film, titled Character Kharaab, was unveiled on Sunday and has received overwhelming love on social media.
- Censor Board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has clarified that unlike Anupam Kher’s film on former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Madhur Bhandarkar’s upcoming film Indu Sarkar will not require approval from the Gandhi family. The film is set during 1975’s Indira Gandhi-imposed Emergency and stars Neil Nitin Mukesh as Sanjay Gandhi and Kirti Kulhari as the titular Indu Sarkar. Pahlaj Nihalani, infact, is thrilled with the trailer and has congratulated Madhur for picking such a bold subject.
- Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has been slammed by Indian fans for uploading a video on Instagram supporting the Pakistani cricket team in their ICC Champions Trophy final vs India. While many fans said that Ali had the right to support his home country, most were quite vocal in criticizing him. Fans hit out at him for working in India and yet supporting Pakistan. He has worked in Hindi films like Tere Bin Laden, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, Chashme Baddoor and Kill Dill.
- Saif Ali Khan has got a new tattoo inked on his right wrist; however, it is neither for his wife Kareena nor son Taimur. Instead, he got the tattoo inked for his upcoming film Bazaar, the first look of which was unveiled in May. In an interview, he revealed that the tattoo is for his character Shakun Kothari in his upcoming movie which is produced by Nikhil Advani. He also said that it was Nikhil who advised him to get the name inked since in small towns parents get their children’s name inked on their wrists.
- Riteish Deshmukh’s maiden venture with Yashraj Films, heist comedy Bank Chor, has fared miserably at the box office. The film, that is produced by Yashraj Films’ subsidiary Y Films, has suffered a forgettable opening weekend in the country and has made just 3.06 crore rupees since its release on Friday. Made on a budget of Rs. 15 crores, the film, which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Rhea Chakraborty, was released on 700 screens across India.
First Published
|
19 June 2017
9:52 PM
Web Title:
Bollywood Wrap — ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releases second mini trail; Ali Zafar slammed on Instagram & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)