Hollywood Wrap — Tupac Shkaur biopic surpasses expectations; ‘Cars 3’ races past Wonder Woman & more

The Tupac Shkaur biopic, ALL EYEZ ON ME, did better than expected at the box-office. The Lionsgate-Codeblack released film pulled in 27.1 million dollars on its debut weekend. The film is titled on Tupac’s last album before his drive-by shooting death. The biopic follows the rise of the Harlem born hip-hop hit-maker, who at just 25 years of age rose to the heights of stardom. First-time actor Demetrius Shipp Jr., a doppelganger for the “California Love” rapper, plays Tupac. Moviegoers gave the picture an A-minus CinemaScore. The movie was in gestation for over 20 years and finally released on what would have been Tupac Shakur’s 46th birthday.

The massive success of the latest Wonder Woman film has earned it a place in the US library of Congress. The original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter, star of the 1970s TV show, presented the script for the film to Dr. Carla Hayden as a gift from director Patty Jenkins. This is the first movie that features wonder woman or the Princess of Themyscira in the lead role. Director Patty Jenkins was also on cloud nine to have her movie recognised by the library. She tweeted that it was a “great honour” for her. Wonder Woman, played by Gal Gadot has been one of the biggest blockbuster hits of summer 2017. The story has had a huge cultural impact on fans across all ages and genders.

Beyonce reportedly gave birth to her twins at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday. According to reports, Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles confirmed the news on twitter, where he wrote: they’re here and hashtagged #beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday. He included a shot of a photo of balloons that was signed “love, granddad.” Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay Z announced the news of the pregnancy in February, with Beyonce sharing a stunning maternity photo on her Instagram. The carter family now has 3 young ones, as the twins join their 5-year old elder sister Blue Ivy.

The third movie in the cars franchise raced past marvel’s Wonder Woman this week, dislodging the blockbuster superhero movie from the number one spot which it held for weeks. Disney and Pixar’s Cars 3 is speeding to $53.5 million earning from 4,256 locations. The first two “Cars” movies combined have made more than $435 million in the U.S. and $1 billion globally. The movie comes from director Brian Fee who was a storyboard artist in the first two “cars” instalments. Meanwhile Wonder Woman continues to show strong with an estimated $40.7 million from 4,018 locations.

A retrial of the Bill Cosby sexual harassment charges will likely favour the defense. At least that is what the prosecution feels although they do admit that the massive publicity of the case may swing the decision against Bill Cosby. It is believed that a second jury will be more eager to convict the actor. The judge of the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas in Pennsylvania declared a mistrial on Saturday after jurors said they were deadlocked after 52 hours of deliberations. Prosecution feels one hung trial could pave the way for another.