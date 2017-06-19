Socially Online — WhatsApp introduces ‘unsend’ feature; new Linkedin App now available & more

By NewsX Bureau
Updated:
19 June 2017
5:50 PM
- WhatsApp will soon roll out A new beta version which will let users to recall or unsend embarrassing messages. This new feature will surely ease the minds of people and reduce the panic they go through after sending texts by mistakes. WhatsApp has introduced Unsend Message Feature and New Shortcuts. This new ‘unsend message’ feature is currently being tested on the beta version of WhatsApp’s next update. This feature will also have the ability to edit the sent messages which are not read.
- Nielsen Catalina Solutions announced it has partnered with Snapchat, Spotify, Twitter and Pinterest. NCS now teaming with essentially all of the major digital platforms should provide brands with a richer well of data to draw insights from offline attribution for digital marketing efforts. Snapchat, Pinterest and Spotify have grown quickly over the past few years, developing huge, highly engaged audiences brands are eager to reach.
- Linkedin app which is now owned by Microsoft has rolled out a new update in the Windows Store for Windows 10 Mobile. Earlier it was reported that the LinkedIn app has been removed from the Windows Store. However there was no announcement from the Redmond Giant in regards to the disappearance of the application. The app has got a new UI which is on lines of Windows 10 Mobile along with lot of changes and performance improvements to the application. However still the app is not found in the Store and we hope that the app will be available for download sooner than later.
- Alphabet Inc has said that Google will implement more measures to identify and remove terrorist or violent extremist content on its video sharing platform YouTube. Google said it would take a tougher position on videos containing supremacist or inflammatory content by issuing a warning and not monetising or recommending them for user endorsements, even if they do not clearly violate its policies. The company will also employ more engineering resources and increase its use of technology to help identify extremist videos.
- To mark the beginning of Mudik, Google Indonesia has launched on Monday a doodle of its logo dedicated to the annual tradition, called Mudik 2017. The doodle displays travelers on the road in a variety of vehicles, such as a scooter, a car, a minivan and a bus, heading home with big boxes strapped to the roof. Clicking the logo redirects users to a search page filled with information about mudik. On its Doodles page, Google gives a brief explanation on what mudik is all about.
First Published
19 June 2017
5:50 PM
Web Title:
Socially Online — WhatsApp introduces ‘unsend’ feature; new Linkedin App now available & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)