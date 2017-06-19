Tech and You — China plans to send mini-ecosystems to moon; ‘Moto C Plus’ launch in India today & more

By NewsX Bureau
19 June 2017
- China is planning to send mini-ecosystems, containing potato seeds and silkworm eggs, to the Moon next year, in an attempt to study how the organisms develop on the lunar surface. The 3-kilogramme mini-ecosystem is developed by research teams led by Chongqing University in China. An 18-centimetre-tall cylinder will carry potato seeds and silkworm eggs to be incubated. The silkworms will hatch and create carbon dioxide while the potato plants will generate oxygen.
- Scientists at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, US have found that exposure to just 10 minutes of light at night suppresses biting and manipulates flight behaviour of malaria mosquitoes. Critical behaviours exhibited by the species, such as feeding, egg-laying and flying increases during the night time. The test also proved that the mosquitoes are adapting to preventive conditions, leaving adults and children vulnerable when they are not under the nets or in the house.
- China is making strides in its space program. The East Asian nation has just launched its first X-ray space telescope designed to observe pulsars, gamma-ray bursts, and black holes. The China-Italy Electromagnetic Monitoring Experiment Satellite, which will study phenomena linked to earthquakes, is set for launch in August. Another astronomical satellite that China developed in collaboration with France will be launched in 2021. The satellite will gather data on gamma rays and those that can shed light on dark energy and how the universe evolved.
- Moto C Plus is launching in India today, after the company has been teasing the device for quite some time. The company has said that Moto C Plus will run on Android Nougat and will be backed by an excellent battery set-up. The phone has a 5-inch display with 720×1280 pixels resolution. The phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is powered by a 1.3GHz Cortex-A53 processor which comes coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB storage.
- While several futuristic projects are under way in different countries, a Dutch design of a flying car may be the first soaring into the skies. The PAL-V firm, based in the Netherlands, is aiming to deliver its first flying car to its first customer by the end of 2018. The company is poised to start production of world’s first three-wheeled gyrocopter-type vehicle, which can carry two people and will be certified for use on the roads and in the skies.
19 June 2017
Tech and You — China plans to send mini-ecosystems to moon; 'Moto C Plus' launch in India today & more
