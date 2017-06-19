That’s The Trend — Barack Obama honours Jay Z with songwriters Hall of Fame Speech

Former US president Barack Obama provided a video tribute to rapper Jay Z who was inducted in The Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday. Barack Obama provided a video tribute for the rapper whom he called “a friend of mine and first-ballot Hall of Famer”.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted Jay Z on Thursday. Jay Z became the first rapper ever to have been inducted in the hall of fame.

Obama in the speech said that he thinks he and Mr Carter understand each other. He further added that nobody who met them as younger men would have expected them to be where they are today. He said that both of them know what it’s like not to have a father around.

Obama also joked that both he and Jay Z have wives that are significantly more popular than they are.

The former president then went on to say that like all others he is also a big fan of Jay z. He said he has been listening to Jay since he was a young and hungry state senator. He claimed that he is pretty sure that he is still the only President to listen to Jay Z’s music in the Oval Office.

In closing, Obama quoted some famous words of the rapper: “I never looked at myself and said ‘I need to be a certain way to be around a certain sort of people.’ I’ve always wanted to stay true to myself and I managed to do that. People have to accept that.”

This video is trending on YouTube with over 3 Lakh views.