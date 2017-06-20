LIVE TV
  BJP nominate Dalit icon Ram Nath Kovind for President

BJP nominate Dalit icon Ram Nath Kovind for President

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 June 2017 9:52 AM

The BJP has finally announced its pick for the presidential polls. The BJP has projected Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate.

While Shiv Sena is yet to open its cards on whether it would support the BJP’s candidate, many others have expressed their support to BJP’s pick.

Ramnath Kovind is a Dalit leader and BJP hopes to gain benefit by having projected a Dalit face. While the opposition has yet not cleared its stand on BJP’s pick, the opposition parties will be meeting on 22nd June to evolve a consensus. The opposition is likely to nominate a candidate of their own choice.

First Published | 20 June 2017 9:52 AM
22nd June

Ramnath Kovind

