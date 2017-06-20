GST council exempts Tiruapti Prasadam and Human hair from tax

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Sunday decided to exempt Prasadam and human hair at the Tirupati temple from tax following a request by the state government.

At the 17th GST council meeting held in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the Tirupati trust was a reputed religious trust involved in services to Lakhs of devotees every day. Mr Ramakrishnudu also said that Andhra government welcomed the GST for ease of doing business.