GST council exempts Tiruapti Prasadam and Human hair from tax

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 June 2017 10:42 AM

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Sunday decided to exempt Prasadam and human hair at the Tirupati temple from tax following a request by the state government.

At the 17th GST council meeting held in New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the Tirupati trust was a reputed religious trust involved in services to Lakhs of devotees every day. Mr Ramakrishnudu also said that Andhra government welcomed the GST for ease of doing business.

