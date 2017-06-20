ICC ranking: Pakistan jump two places to 6th in ODI rankings

India remained at number three in the ICC ODI team rankings following their loss in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval while Pakistan jumped two places to sixth after their title triumph. In the ODI player rankings, India opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 123 not out in the semifinal, has gained three slots to reach 10th position while pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached 19th place bowling rankings. Pakistan leapfrogged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move closer to direct qualification for the 2019 World cup.

First Published | 20 June 2017 11:28 AM