LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. ICC ranking: Pakistan jump two places to 6th in ODI rankings

ICC ranking: Pakistan jump two places to 6th in ODI rankings

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 June 2017 11:28 AM

India remained at number three in the ICC ODI team rankings following their loss in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval while Pakistan jumped two places to sixth after their title triumph. In the ODI player rankings, India opener Rohit Sharma, who scored 123 not out in the semifinal, has gained three slots to reach 10th position while pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar reached 19th place bowling rankings. Pakistan leapfrogged Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to move closer to direct qualification for the 2019 World cup.

First Published | 20 June 2017 11:28 AM
Read News On:

10th position

2019 World cup

ICC ODI

India opener

ODI player

ODI player rankings

qualification

rankings

title triumph

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: ICC ranking: Pakistan jump two places to 6th in ODI rankings

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Tata, Lockheed ink unprecedented deal to produce F-16 in India

Entertainment

‘Star Wars’ actress Carrie Fisher’s autopsy revels she had cocaine, heroin

National

Tata, Lockheed ink unprecedented deal to produce F-16 in India

Sports

World Champions Germany starts FIFA Confed Cup with 3-2 win over Australia

More Videos

Tech Journo- Scientists at Stanford University develop device to wirelessly charge a moving object at close range

In your world- Qatar will not negotiate to neighbours to resolve Gulf Dispute & more

Sports Wrap- Indian basketball player Amritpal Singh invited to join Sydney Kings in China & more

GST council exempts Tiruapti Prasadam and human hair from tax

BJP nominate Dalit icon Ram Nath Kovind for President

Bollywood Wrap — ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ releases second mini trail; Ali Zafar slammed on Instagram & more

The News Trend — Jeff Bezos launched Amazon.Com in 1994

That’s The Trend — Barack Obama honours Jay Z with songwriters Hall of Fame Speech

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.