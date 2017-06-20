Sports Wrap- Indian basketball player Amritpal Singh invited to join Sydney Kings in China & more

World champions Germany started their FIFA Confederations Cup campaign with a hard fought 3-2 win vs Asian champions Australia in a Group B match in Sochi. Germany opened the scoring through Lars Stindl in the fifth minute before Tomi Rogic equalized for the Socceroos in the 41st. However, Germany captain Julian Draxler scored from the spot in the 44th minute to put his team into a 2-1 lead. Leon Goretzka made it 3-1 in the 48th minute before Tomi Juric reduced the margin to 3-2 in the 56th minute.

Sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria was in full flow as he dispatched unseeded American Ryan Harrison 6-3, 6-1 in the first round at the Aegon Championships at the Queen’s Club in London on Monday. The world no. 8, who won this competition in 2014, was in full control of the match from the beginning and faced little resistance from world no. 41 Harrison. Speaking to the media after the match, he also expressed hope of doing well at Wimbledon, which starts from Monday, July 3.

Former captain and star Indian hockey player Sardar Singh was called for questioning by the British police reportedly in connection with a year-old sexual assault case. He was told by the police to come to Leeds from London to answer questions over allegations that were leveled by his ex-fiancé, British-born Indian hockey player Ashpal Bhogal. This has reportedly irked the team management, who are upset that he was called up in the middle of a big international tournament without any prior information.

Indian basketball player Amritpal Singh has been formally invited to join the Sydney Kings for a tournament in China, known as the Atlas Challenge 2017. The Atlas Challenge consists of 8 teams from various countries, and will be played from 16th to 25th July in the city of Suzhou, which is 100 km from Shanghai. In a statement, the Kings said that they were approaching the tournament as an opportunity to evaluate prospective players, who may make their roster at a later stage.

Denmark took the gold medal in the mixed team relay at the European Triathlon Championships in Kitzbuhel, Austria. Four athletes on each team had a 200m swim, 5km of cycling and a 1.8 km run to negotiate before handing on to a teammate. The quartet Anne Holm, Andreas Schilling, Sif Bendix Madsen and Emil Hansen won the gold for the Danes with a combined time of 1:15:17 which was 7 minutes ahead of France and 15 minutes ahead of Russia.