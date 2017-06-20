LIVE TV
  After KKR, SRK purchases team from Cape Town in SA T20 league

After KKR, SRK purchases team from Cape Town in SA T20 league

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 June 2017 1:42 PM

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan added to his Knight Riders brand with the purchase of the Cape Town franchise in the South African T20 global league.

There was also a second IPL influence. The Delhi Daredevils’ holding company GMR sports bought the Johannesburg franchise as well. Two South African businessman, two IPL franchises, two PSL franchises, and representatives from Hong Kong and Dubai were unveiled as the owners of the eight teams at an event in London. No Indian cricketer will be available for the tournament.

First Published | 20 June 2017 1:42 PM
GMR sports

PSL franchises

T20 Global League

