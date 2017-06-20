Cricket Wrap- Cricket South Africa unveils franchise-based T20 competition called Global T20 League & more from sports

Cricket South Africa has officially unveiled its franchise-based T20 competition, called the Global T20 League. The league, which was unveiled at a ceremony in London, will see 8 city-based franchises compete for the title and will join the likes of Australia’s Big Bash and India’s IPL.

South African regulars Hashim Amla, Quniton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir were unveiled as marquee players. Kolkata Knight Riders owner Shahrukh Khan and Delhi Daredevils owner GMR bought Cape Town and Johannesburg franchises, respectively. Durban, Benoni, Pretoria, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth are the other 6 franchises.

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 winners Pakistan have leapfrogged Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to move to the sixth spot in the ICC ODI team rankings. Pakistan started the tournament placed eighth in the rankings but gained 4 points to move past Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who are now ranked 7th and 8th, respectively. As the sixth ranked team in the world, Pakistan have moved closer to direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup in England. Hosts England and the 7 highest ranked teams at the cut-off date of September 30, 2017, qualify directly for the next World Cup.

Australia vice-captain David Warner has said that the players were ready to go unemployed to retain the fixed revenue percentage model. The said model is at the heart of the ongoing pay dispute between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association. Cricket Australia is adamant in its desire to break up the revenue sharing model and fix the wages of all but the top male and female players of the country. This, in turn, has faced fierce resistant from the ACA; less than 2 weeks remain before the expiry of the current memorandum of understanding.