Chennai Wrap- Chennai Hindu Makkal Katchi expresses superstar Rajinikanth will soon join politics

Leader of the Hindu outfit in Chennai Hindu Makkal Katchi expressed firm belief that Superstar Rajinikanth will soon join politics and unseat the Dravidian parties. The duo met on Monday.

Pon Vidhyashram School in Velachery is mulling replacing Sanskrit language with Tamil as it has been unable to find a teacher for the former. A Sanskrit teacher resigned at the end of the last academic year.

The University of Madras conducted a day-long camp on Monday in an attempt to address the academic grievances of students. Students enrolled in the affiliate colleges of the university attended the camp.

Chennai airport will invest Rs 100 crore for air side development, including a parallel taxiway and two rapid exit taxiways, which will ensure runway occupancy time of flights is reduced, thereby decreasing delays.

Thunderstorms swept across Chennai city in the evening and many places experienced a short but intense rain spell. Rain gauges recorded 3 centimeters of rainfall.