As fans await Rajinikanth’s 2.0, Raju Mahalingam shares some interesting details about the megastar

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 June 2017 2:55 PM

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film after Baahubali that the audience is looking forward to is 2.0. Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, the movie is directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. In this exclusive chat with NewsX, the COO of Lyca Productions, Raju Mahalingam, talks about the big budget film and reveals some interesting details. And he also answers the big question of whether Rajinikanth will enter politics!

