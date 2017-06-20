Socially Online – Twitter’s new branding campaign; WhatsApp extends Blackberry support; & more

By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
20 June 2017
5:50 PM
- Twitter is ready to try another TV commercial. The company unveiled a new TV spot today featuring Chance the Rapper, and says the 60-second commercial will run on ABC against “The Bachelorette.” The commercial includes the tagline #SeeEverySide, and shows the musician asking his Twitter followers for suggestions of songs to play for a concert. Twitter’s campaign message is that it lets you see what’s happening from every point of view, all perspectives, and every side.
- Shares of Snapchat maker Snap Inc. jumped nearly 3% on Monday following the news that the app maker has entered a new agreement to make original shows with Time Warner. The deal means that Time Warner will pay Snap $100 million to develop shows and advertise in the app over the next two years. Snap typically broadcasts one show per day in its app under a “Shows” header. By the end of 2017, Snap aims to have 2-3 shows air in its app every day.
- WhatsApp has announced that the support for BlackBerry users of the messaging app has been extended to Dec. 31. It was previously announced that the service would end by June 30.This extended support will be available for BlackBerry devices that run on the BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry 7 operating systems. To keep chatting using the messaging app, users need to update their WhatsApp app to the latest compatible version.
- Niantic has confirmed that a brand new Gym system is being put in place to make the game Pokemon GO more compelling for long-term players. Niantic’s next update will add some neat features, but it also requires all gyms to be disabled during the rollout. Gyms in the new update will have six slots, so no more levelling up. Also, the six Pokémon assigned to a gym have to be unique.
- Scientists have developed a new smartphone app that can alert a car driver if they are sleepily, an advance that may help avoid fatal accidents caused by fatigue driving. With the app installed in a smartphone, a driver just has to put it near the steering wheel with the front camera facing him or her in the normal driving position. When the camera captures features like drooping eyelids, drowsiness or even nodding off, an alarm is automatically setoff. To ensure that the driver is awakened, the driver has to turn off the alarm either by voice or by hand.
First Published
|
20 June 2017
5:50 PM
Web Title:
Socially Online – Twitter’s new branding campaign; WhatsApp extends Blackberry support; & more
(Latest News in English from Newsx)