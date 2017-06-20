Top stories that are Trending online

FACEBOOK: Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the owner of a team in South Africa’s T20 Global League. SRK and GMR group are the only two entities that own Indian Premier League (IPL) teams along with a team in the South African league. Shah Rukh Khan owns the Kolkata Knight Riders while GMR group owns Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. This story is trending on Facebook.

Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the owner of a team in South Africa's T20 Global League. SRK and GMR group are the only two entities that own Indian Premier League (IPL) teams along with a team in the South African league. Shah Rukh Khan owns the Kolkata Knight Riders while GMR group owns Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. This story is trending on Facebook. TWITTER: Ajay Devgan's latest flick 'Baadshaho' teaser is trending on Twitter. Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta will also form part of a thriller set in the emergency era of the 1970s. This story is trending on Twitter.

INSTAGRAM: Veteran actor Anupam Kher unploaded a picture posing cutely with Robert DeNiro.

Gigi Hadid uploaded a picture having a gala time with his manager wishing him on his birthday.

Salman Khan uploaded a photo of the poster of his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’.

These celebrties are trending on Instagram.

YOUTUBE: Paramore performed Drake’s hit Passion fruit in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This story is trending on YouTube.