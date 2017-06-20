Top stories that are Trending online

By NewsX Bureau
20 June 2017
- FACEBOOK: Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the owner of a team in South Africa’s T20 Global League. SRK and GMR group are the only two entities that own Indian Premier League (IPL) teams along with a team in the South African league. Shah Rukh Khan owns the Kolkata Knight Riders while GMR group owns Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. This story is trending on Facebook.
- TWITTER: Ajay Devgan’s latest flick ‘Baadshaho’ teaser is trending on Twitter. Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta will also form part of a thriller set in the emergency era of the 1970s. This story is trending on Twitter.
- INSTAGRAM: Veteran actor Anupam Kher unploaded a picture posing cutely with Robert DeNiro.
Gigi Hadid uploaded a picture having a gala time with his manager wishing him on his birthday.
Salman Khan uploaded a photo of the poster of his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’.
These celebrties are trending on Instagram.
- YOUTUBE: Paramore performed Drake’s hit Passion fruit in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This story is trending on YouTube.
