By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 20 June 2017 6:04 PM
  • FACEBOOK: Shah Rukh Khan was announced as the owner of a team in South Africa’s T20 Global League. SRK and GMR group are the only two entities that own Indian Premier League (IPL) teams along with a team in the South African league. Shah Rukh Khan owns the Kolkata Knight Riders while GMR group owns Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. This story is trending on Facebook.
  • TWITTER: Ajay Devgan’s latest flick ‘Baadshaho’ teaser is trending on Twitter. Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Ileana D’Cruz and Esha Gupta will also form part of a thriller set in the emergency era of the 1970s. This story is trending on Twitter.
  • INSTAGRAM: Veteran actor Anupam Kher unploaded a picture posing cutely with Robert DeNiro.

Gigi Hadid uploaded a picture having a gala time with his manager wishing him on his birthday.

Salman Khan uploaded a photo of the poster of his upcoming film ‘Tubelight’.

These celebrties are trending on Instagram.

  • YOUTUBE: Paramore performed Drake’s hit Passion fruit in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This story is trending on YouTube.

First Published | 20 June 2017 6:04 PM
BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

Paramore

Robert DeNiro

South Africa's T20 Global League

Emraan Hashmi

Web Title: Top stories that are Trending online

(Latest News in English from Newsx)

