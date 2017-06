As the world unites for yoga, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has opened a new front in the ongoing clashes between the centre and state govt. Mamata Banerjee has turned down the request by an organsisation to use the garden area of the Swasthya Bhavan for a yoga event. A circular released by the west Bengal government denies permission for yoga event citing that the garden was not available for conducting yoga.

First Published | 21 June 2017 10:05 AM