Yoga guru Ramdev’s tips on International Yoga Day

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 21 June 2017 11:27 AM

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, thousands of people across India and from around the world took part in performing yoga with great fervour. Prime Minister Modi, who shared the stage with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to perform yoga, said that yoga is India’s gift to the world and is cost free insurance.

Yoga guru Ramdev led a gathering of over fifty thousand people in Ahmedabad, and performed yoga along with Amit Shah. From Delhi to Ladakh to Coimbatore, people have thronged in thousands to perform yoga in a very big way.

